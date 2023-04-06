Buffalo City e-hailers bash Bolt taxi driver security plan

East London E-hailing Forum chair Dumisani Peter did not mince his words as he criticised Bolt for dragging its feet in ensuring the safety of its drivers.
After a string of murders, hijackings, kidnappings and robberies of Buffalo City e-hailing taxi drivers, Bolt has announced a new emergency toolkit, including armed response and medical rescue services for its drivers and passengers.
The company has partnered with the Automobile Association (AA) to deliver the initiative, but e-hailing taxi drivers in the city say it all may be too little, too late.
Members of the East London’s E-hailing Forum branded the new measures “copy and paste”, saying its drivers had already had to work out their own safety precautions.
On Tuesday, Bolt unveiled its safety initiative that would enable drivers and passengers to connect quickly and easily to private armed response teams and emergency medical rescue personnel at no cost.
The move was prompted by several recent attacks on e-hailing drivers in “no-go areas” in East London, especially after dark.
East London E-hailing Forum chair Dumisani Peter did not mince his words as he criticised Bolt for dragging its feet in ensuring the safety of its drivers.
Peter said the e-hailers had been using similar emergency methods through WhatsApp for quick responses in “no-go” areas.
“The reason they want to introduce these measures is because they can see the forum is already implementing them with other emergency companies.
“What they are doing is just copy and paste,” Peter said.
“What pains us is that we raised these things during our shutdown in March, and we’ve now implemented them on our own for our safety.”
Attacks, including killings and robberies, targeting e-hailers have been recorded in Buffalo Flats, parts of Quigney, Nompumelelo in Beacon Bay, Mzamomhle township in Gonubie, Alphendale, Igoli, Scenery Park and parts of Southernwood, leading to them being labelled as no-go areas.
Calls for stricter security measures to be implemented by e-hailing service providers in East London mounted after the body of driver Siviwe Nogqala Mbeki was discovered in October.
Nogqala was allegedly hijacked in his grey Polo Vivo, which was later in Duncan Village, bloodstained and without its registration plates.
In early September, the Daily Dispatch reported on the killing of e-hailing driver Dylan Mcklopper, who was found shot dead in Belgravia.
In December 2021, a group of e-hailing drivers picketed outside the East London magistrate’s court after driver Avumile Mafukula, 22, was hijacked and killed, and his decomposing body was recovered from an empty water tank in Ngqamakhwe.
In a joint statement with the AA this week, Bolt’s regional manager for east and Southern Africa, Takura Malaba, said the new integrated SOS button aimed to prioritise the safety of drivers and passengers.
Responding to questions from the Dispatch, Malaba acknowledged the drivers’ concerns and said Bolt was committed to ensuring the company met the highest safety standards.
“While we recognise the value of our drivers’ time, we also understand that changes are necessary to improve our platform and enhance the safety of everyone using it.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our drivers during this time and assure them that we are working hard to address any issues that may arise.”
However, Peter said the forum was exploring other countermeasures to ensure driver safety because it had noted a decline in killings but a rise in robberies.
It was looking into installing hidden cameras inside Bolt vehicles to identify impostors masquerading as passengers.
However, after the forum’s joint meeting on Tuesday with various provincial structures, Peter said concerns had been raised that its new safety proposals might contravene the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
The law prohibits the processing of personal information without the consent of the party or subject.
“There’s a lot that can happen ... but camera-monitored safety will be helpful as it is easy to identify passengers and also drivers.
“We are doing this on our own, we won’t raise it to the national or provincial government because they have ignored us for many years.
“We don’t need approval to secure the safety of our passengers and drivers,” Peter said.
Malaba said Bolt was dedicated to finding solutions that worked for all parties involved.
