Late district CPF crime fighter wanted better, safer city for youth
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Respected Buffalo City Metro crime-fighter Thembela Cweba died at the weekend.
The district community policing forum (CPF) regional secretary, who was a metro finance department employee, died in his sleep at his home on Saturday, at the age of 35.
No foul play was suspected in his death.
Devastated senior CPF leader Ludumo Salman described Cweba’s death as a huge blow.
“He had been in and out of hospital. We took turns visiting him in hospital in 2022.
“But he was in good shape physically, regaining weight and eating very well [before his death],” Salman said.
Cweba and Salman were elected to the district CPF structure in 2021, at the Cambridge hall.
“We met days before those elections and we clicked the very first day,” Salman said.
He described Cweba, from NU 18 in Mdantsane, as a pillar of strength in the CPF structure.
He said Cweba was a dedicated and disciplined “workaholic”.
“He had a vision of making sure we have one of the most dynamic CPF [structures] in the Eastern Cape,” Salman said.
“He was a good listener, a visionary who had high hopes to meet with the newly-elected mayor, Princess Faku, to outline the district’s vision and seek recognition from BCM.
“The safer city project is the case in point.
“Cweba was very outspoken and robust when the need arose.
“We have lost the glue that held us together ... a working machine, a crime activist who wanted a better and safer city for the benefit of our young ones.
“He has left a gaping wound in our hearts.”
Salman said the CPF would also miss Cweba’s sense of humour, influence and leadership skills.
“The CPF provincial board has shared their words of sympathy and support to his family, and the Buffalo City Metro board.”
The CPF district structure planned to hold a memorial service for Cweba next Wednesday, but the date was yet to be confirmed.
The funeral service date had not been communicated by print deadline.
Cweba’s family, friends and colleagues converged in Mdantsane on Wednesday as they continue to mourn his death.
