LISTEN | Frere patients left to suffer 10-year wait for orthopaedic surgery

By Daron Mann - 06 April 2023
East London’s Frere Hospital.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Patients requiring orthopaedic surgery such as joint replacements at East London’s Frere Hospital face a decade-long wait.

Patients requiring joint replacements are often in agonising pain.

Daron Mann speaks to Jane Cowley, Democratic Alliance's health spokesperson and shadow MEC for Health as they unpack the devastating 10-year wait patients requiring orthopaedic surgery such as joint replacements face.

This follows after Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth revealed that there are 1,600 patients on Frere's waiting list.

