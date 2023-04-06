WATCH: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted while queuing at PEP

A Pretoria woman says she was sexually assaulted while queuing to pay for her goods at a PEP store in Soshanguve at the weekend.
Sbongile Nhlapo, 36, was doing her monthly shopping at the Soshanguve Plaza on Saturday.
With the PEP store packed with customers, she said she queued for about 15 minutes. Behind her was a man wearing shorts, sandals and a T-shirt, also queuing to pay for the item he held in his hand.
Nhlapo said the man was uncomfortably too close to her in the queue.
“As the queue was moving forward, I also moved forward to try to get away from him. But he kept moving closer to me,” she told TimesLIVE.
She suddenly felt his body touch the back of hers.
“When I reached the tellers, I felt something poking me on my bum. I knew that this was a p**is. I turned around and when I looked, it was indeed an erect p**is, and he was holding it through his shorts.”
Nhlapo shouted at him, asking him what he was doing.
She approached the PEP staff to ask them to close the door to avoid the alleged perpetrator from escaping.
The man moved to a different area of the store.
“One of the PEP staff members pointed him out hiding in a corner behind clothes. I went to him and he kept apologising. That is when I took out my phone to get on video what he is apologising for, but that is when he grabbed a garment to hide his face,” said Nhlapo.
In the video, she is seen accusing a man and telling him he sexually assaulted her.
The man walked away from her, dropped the garment on a clothing rack and left the store.
Nhlapo said her ordeal continued when she tried to open a case at the Soshanguve police station. The police allegedly told her there was no evidence of the incident and she could not provide the identity of the alleged perpetrator.
“I was crying hysterically in the car for about an hour after the police refused to help me. I felt I was victimised since they took it as a joke. It was only after I posted the incident on social media that they took me seriously. I felt hopeless.”
It was only on Monday that two detectives went to her home to get her statement for an inquiry to be opened.
She finally received a case number on Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirmed that a case was opened and said they are investigating a charge of common assault.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said no arrests have been made yet.
Pepkor said it was deeply concerned about the April 1 incident. "The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we have a zero tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct that threatens the well-being of our customers.
"We have been in direct contact with the affected customer to offer our support and assistance during this difficult time.
"As required by the authorities, we advised [her] to report the incident to the South African Police Services."
