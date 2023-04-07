×

News

Durban hands over worship sites to 23 churches

07 April 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
At a Good Friday service, Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, left, announced the release of land to 23 churches.
Image: SUPPLIED

Twenty-three churches in greater Durban have been awarded land by the eThekwini municipality.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at a Good Friday church service that the transfer of the land is “to promote land ownership and security of tenure”.

On Friday, city officials visited some of these churches to hand over transfer agreements

The municipality said the allocation of the land to churches mainly in Umlazi, Mpumalanga, Cato Manor and Verulam was approved at a recent council meeting.

“What makes this decision even more significant is that it occurred on the eve of the Easter holidays, where we celebrate the resurrection of Christ,” said Kaunda.

He is confident the move will strengthen co-operation between the city and churches.

“Most importantly, it will also assist us to collaborate on various government programmes, including using these churches to render government services,” he said.

Kaunda added that the city will continue to release worship sites “as churches are instrumental in promoting peace and unity in communities”.

“They also play a key role in addressing social ills that are plaguing society, particularly the youth.”

