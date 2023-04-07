Italy’s crackdown on same-sex parenting leaves children bemused

Even at eight years old, twins Ginevra and Emanuele Giraldi Duca, born through surrogacy in the United States and raised by their two dads in Rome, are not oblivious to Italy's clampdown on same-sex parents.

Right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came to power six months ago vowing to combat what she calls the “LGBT lobby”. In recent weeks authorities made it harder for same-sex couples to be legal parents and lawmakers proposed an anti-surrogacy law widely seen as targeting gay couples.

Ginevra was indignant when, two weeks ago, an interviewer on a TV show asked her parents whether the twins missed having a mum.

“But no! What is she on about?” Ginevra protested, watching a recording of the talk show.

“We do not need a mother to live... It is also possible to live with two fathers. We are happy, we have all the things that other children have,” Emanuele told Reuters during a family interview at their home in southern Rome.