“Though the laboratory results of the samples taken from the rivers concerned came back negative of the cholera strain, the risk of contracting this disease is still high for people who conduct their religious ceremonies in rivers and dams,” said Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
She advised people travelling into cholera endemic regions to take precautionary measures.
There have been 11 confirmed cholera cases and one death in Gauteng.
Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the bacteria vibrio cholerae, and the outbreaks usually occur in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water. Cholera typically causes acute watery diarrhoea and can affect people of all ages.
It mainly spreads through contaminated/polluted water. People can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water, or indirectly through eating contaminated food.
Symptoms ranges from mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration.
The incubation period (the period from when the person ingests cholera contaminated water/food to when they first become ill) ranges from few hours to 5 days, usually 2 to 3 days.
Tests show rivers are not cause of cholera cases in Gauteng
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Laboratory results of samples taken from two rivers used extensively for baptisms have come back negative for the cholera strain.
Despite this, the Gauteng department of health (GDoH) has appealed to faith-based organisations not to take a risk and to rather conduct their baptisms in safer environments.
The tests were conducted because of four cases of people who had been baptised in the Jukskei and Klip rivers last month.
Cholera thrives in unhygienic conditions including untreated water, especially from rivers and dams.
Non-profit uses innovative solution to help rural East Cape people purify water
“Though the laboratory results of the samples taken from the rivers concerned came back negative of the cholera strain, the risk of contracting this disease is still high for people who conduct their religious ceremonies in rivers and dams,” said Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
She advised people travelling into cholera endemic regions to take precautionary measures.
There have been 11 confirmed cholera cases and one death in Gauteng.
Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the bacteria vibrio cholerae, and the outbreaks usually occur in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water. Cholera typically causes acute watery diarrhoea and can affect people of all ages.
It mainly spreads through contaminated/polluted water. People can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water, or indirectly through eating contaminated food.
Symptoms ranges from mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration.
The incubation period (the period from when the person ingests cholera contaminated water/food to when they first become ill) ranges from few hours to 5 days, usually 2 to 3 days.
River baptism suspected to be cause of the latest cholera cases
People are urged to ensure proper hand-hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom/toilet and preparing or eating food. The use of only safe or disinfected water for preparing food, beverages and ice is recommended to prevent possible cholera transmission include. Safe disposal of human excrement and nappies is also recommended.
The department said outbreak response teams remain on alert with advocacy and education work continuing, especially targeting communities.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos