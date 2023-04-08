×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom suspends load-shedding until 5pm

By TimesLIVE - 08 April 2023
Eskom has suspended load-shedding. Stock photo.
Eskom has suspended load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Tebnad

Eskom has suspended load-shedding until 5pm on Saturday.

The power utility said on Twitter this was due to reduced demand.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue as previously scheduled,” it added.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress