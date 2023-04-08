×

News

WATCH | Cele, Lamola address media after Thabo Bester's 'arrest' in Tanzania

By TimesLIVE - 08 April 2023

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele and justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola are on Saturday providing an update on the manhunt for convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, who escaped from custody at the Mangaung Correctional Facility.

Bester was reportedly arrested in Tanzania on Saturday morning.

