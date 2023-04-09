×

News

Chinese, Taiwanese ships in Taiwan Strait stand-off, source says

By Reuters - 09 April 2023
A Chinese fishing boat sails across the Taiwan Strait near the Taiwan-controlled Niushan Island, off Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, on April 9 2023.
Image: REUTERS/ THOMAS PETER

Nearly 20 military ships, about 10 Chinese and 10 Taiwanese, are involved in a stand-off near the Taiwan Strait's median line, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Sunday.

China also conducted simulated attacks on foreign military targets off Taiwan's southwest coast on Sunday, the source said speaking on condition of anonymity.

