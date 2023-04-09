×

News

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire, 140 evacuated

By Reuters - 09 April 2023
Heavy smoke rises during a major fire in Hamburg-Rothenburgsort, Germany, on April 9 2023.
Image: REUTERS/ Lutz Faupel

Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals on Sunday of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility.

Some 140 people have been evacuated, and it is not yet possible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities said the fire was in Rothenburgsort, just a few kilometres southeast of central Hamburg, and that the smoke cloud was moving in the direction of the city centre.

The police spokesperson said the sky had darkened as a result but the weather made it difficult to determine how much was smoke and how much was clouds.

Police and fire authorities were currently assessing the situation, the spokesperson said.

