Convicted rhino poacher arrested at private game reserve

By Sue Maclennan - 11 April 2023
Police have confirmed the arrest of one of the five convicted rhino poachers who escaped from prison in Makhanda in October last year.
Image: SUPPLIED

“We can confirm the arrest and that he was involved in attempted poaching at one of the private game reserves,” South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli told talk of the Town.

Seven men escaped from Grahamstown Correctional Facility in October 2022. One of them, convicted poacher Trymore Chauke was arrested at Seven Fountains around 7pm on Sunday 23 October.

Chauke is one of six rhino poachers convicted in the Makhanda High Court in September 2022, due to be sentenced on 4 November 2022. He escaped in the early hours of Tuesday 18 October together with four other members of the Chitiyo rhino-poaching gang as well as Bennet Kwarrie, detained for housebreaking and theft and attempted murder and Luvuyo September, detained for charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Regarding yesterday’s arrest, police have not yet released the name of the poacher who was arrested yesterday.

Talk of the Town is aware that more details have been shared on social media regarding yesterday’s arrest; however, in the interest of the investigation we will update you further only as we get it confirmed from official sources.

Updates to follow.

Talk of the Town

