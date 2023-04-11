Mashatile ropes in Mbeki's former spokesperson and former ANC comms head as advisers

Former acting director-general at the Gauteng provincial government Mduduzi Mbada, who now leads the deputy's office, will be supported by the following chief directors:
The rest of the officials who will form Mashatile's advisory team alongside Ratshitanga and Khoza are former government communicator and cities specialist Tshilidzi Ratshitanga as a strategy and spatial transformation adviser.
Mashatile has retained two advisers who served under Mabuza.
Madala Masuku will advise the deputy president on service delivery and the district development model, and Thulani Mdakane will advise on land reform and social cohesion.
As leader of government business in the National Assembly, Mashatile will also support Ramaphosa in the execution of the functions of government.
“A well-capacitated office with technical skills to achieve the objectives of government will ensure that the deputy president is able to effectively fulfil his mandate,” said Mashatile's office in the announcement.
It added that all appointments are subject to public service and administration processes.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has brought back former president Thabo Mbeki's spokesperson, Mukoni Ratshitanga, as an adviser responsible for international relations.
He has also roped in former ANC communications head and close ally Keith Khoza as a political adviser in his office.
The long-awaited announcement came as Mashatile assumed his post as the country's second in command at the Union Buildings, with a staff complement that will support his leadership.
According to Mashatile, after his swearing in last month, a transitional period took place which involved a handover process, particularly on the delegated responsibilities the deputy president would inherit from his predecessor David Mabuza as delegated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Former acting director-general at the Gauteng provincial government Mduduzi Mbada, who now leads the deputy's office, will be supported by the following chief directors:
The rest of the officials who will form Mashatile's advisory team alongside Ratshitanga and Khoza are former government communicator and cities specialist Tshilidzi Ratshitanga as a strategy and spatial transformation adviser.
Mashatile has retained two advisers who served under Mabuza.
Madala Masuku will advise the deputy president on service delivery and the district development model, and Thulani Mdakane will advise on land reform and social cohesion.
As leader of government business in the National Assembly, Mashatile will also support Ramaphosa in the execution of the functions of government.
“A well-capacitated office with technical skills to achieve the objectives of government will ensure that the deputy president is able to effectively fulfil his mandate,” said Mashatile's office in the announcement.
It added that all appointments are subject to public service and administration processes.
