Politicians slam Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad over 'R9.5bn loan' to fix the city
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Politicians have weighed in on City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad's proposed R9.5bn loan to fix the city, with ActionSA calling for a motion of no confidence.
In an interview with SABC News, Amad made claims about a potential loan of R9.5bn supposedly from a private company.
He said he attended a meeting in which he secured the loan to fund “service delivery issues” and a “smart city”.
“It [the loan] will come in the form of a finance model when you're taking finance. So it comes at an interest rate of about 2%, you only pay 2% for the period of five years without paying the amount of the loan. It's only the percentage and then after five years you will pay for the next 15 years,” said Amad.
The interview triggered a backlash from many politicians, with Patriotic Alliance leader and coalition partner Gayton McKenzie calling it “embarrassing”.
“This is really embarrassing. What is the mayor saying? What loan? Where and when was this discussed? Which company is giving this loan?” he asked.
“We cannot continue defending such stupidity, we must admit we played a part in this mess, we must fix our mistake soonest.”
Amad, a member of Al-Jama-Ah, is in a coalition with the ANC, PA, EFF, GOOD, COPE, ATM, APC, PAC and AHC.
McKenzie said the PA backed the “wrong horse” with Amad.
“We must put the citizens of Johannesburg first and admit we have backed the wrong horse. Thapelo Amad has been asked to climb a mountain too high for him. It’s not just harming Johannesburg, it’s destroying him too. We will rectify this blunder. Amad should resign now. We apologise profusely,” he said.
ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg Funzi Ngobeni said the party would submit a motion of no confidence in Amad, labelling him a “puppet mayor”.
“Amad, an expedient candidate between the ANC and EFF’s coalition of doom, has proved to be woefully ill-equipped and unable to articulate a coherent plan of action and vision for the City of Johannesburg.
“Since Amad’s election, service delivery in Johannesburg has rapidly deteriorated with heaps of rubbish piling up on our streets while ANC members of the mayoral committee — such as Jack Sekwaila — want to blame homeless people for the city’s mess,” Ngobeni said.
The motion is expected to be debated during an ordinary council meeting on April 25.
Build One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane echoed McKenzie's statement, saying Amad was “very embarrassing”.
Responding to the backlash, Amad said the loan was just a proposal.
“The mention of the R9.5bn loan facility was made as a mere example,” he said.
The proposal was “in reference to the various discussions under way”.
“The loan proposal referred to is but one of many unsolicited proposals advanced to the city after widely published reports on the city's financial difficulties after the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact on ratepayers and the city,” he said in a statement.
