It is not known when “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will be back in the country, but South African authorities are confident of a smooth process- even if social media users are not convinced.
The two, with a Mozambican, were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, 10km from the Kenyan border.
Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola announced their arrest after a lengthy search by police.
Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year after faking his death.
A team led by SAPS deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili went to Arusha, Tanzania, on Sunday to finalise legal processes to bring Bester and Magudumana back to South Africa.
With no date for when the duo will land in the county, scores on social media have pondered the possibility of the pair escaping from custody in that country.
'Something is fishy here' - Social media users question whether Thabo Bester will make it back to SA
Things are going well, says Cele
Image: GCIS
However, police minister Bheki Cele said he is confident proceedings will be smooth.
“Things are going well,” he said in an interview with eNCA, adding that their return depended on negotiations between South Africa and Tanzania.
“It is a high-level team and we hope they will do their best to bring Bester back.”
Cele said the team is expected to return to South Africa this week to brief the justice cluster on negotiations.
Department of international relations and co-operations head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela said the government did not anticipate difficulties in getting Bester and Magudumana back for prosecution.
“Extradition does not apply in the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana matter. It's a straightforward deportation from Tanzania. They entered that country illegally. Immigration laws kick in,” he said.
