'This is my grave' — Thabo Bester's mother speaks before his return to SA
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS
Thabo Bester's mother has opened up about her son's return to South Africa, saying while she wants to see him it may be the last thing she does.
Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania, 10km from the Kenyan border last week.
Briefing media at the weekend, police minister Bheki Cele said the couple were arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.
Speaking to SABC News after news of the arrest, Bester's mother said she would like to see her son but would “collapse” if she did.
She claimed to have received threatening calls from people asking why she was publicly speaking on her relationship with her son. She said she wanted Bester to give her answers but said that may be her “last day on earth”.
“This is my grave,” she added.
Maria Meisie Mabaso told TimesLIVE Premium she had hoped to build a relationship with Bester before he was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder in two separate trials in 2011 and 2012.
“I wish I was there for him, especially after my mother died, because I don’t think he would have turned out like he did,” said Mabaso.
Senior police sources close to the case told Sunday Times Bester and Magudumana were arrested by “sheer chance” due to a routine police roadblock on the road to the Kenya border.
“We were not actively looking for the couple in that country because our intelligence informed us they were either in Zimbabwe or Mozambique,” one of the sources said.
