Three-month-old baby loses mother in N3 horror crash

The mother of a three-month-old baby was among five people killed in Monday's horror crash on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal.
The woman was travelling in a car with relatives to Johannesburg.
uMngeni councillor Kate Janse van Rensburg told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the infant was not injured in the crash.
“The baby was kept warm and fed following the crash. Another child, believed to be a cousin, was injured in the crash and was taken to hospital,” she said.
Janse van Rensburg met the victim's family at the Hilton town hall where the uMngeni local municipality assisted victims by providing shelter and food.
“They were traumatised so I sat with them to help with the baby while they tried to get some sleep. They didn't get much sleep. They were shocked. It is heartbreaking,” she said.
The family was fetched from the hall by family members on Tuesday morning.
Janse van Rensburg said the Hilton community had responded to the call for assistance within minutes.
“Residents and businesses arrived with meals, blankets and other donations. The community came together to help in any way that they could. They came together in the true spirit of ubuntu.”
