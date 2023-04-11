×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Dr Nandipha's father hides face as he enters court with former G4S warder

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 11 April 2023

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni covered his face as he entered the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning with G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara.

They are charged with aiding and abetting a convict to escape from custody..

Rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his lover Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, 10km from the Kenyan border.  

Sekeleni was initially taken in for questioning, but later arrested.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...