×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bhongweni delegation happy after meeting mayor to discuss electricity issue

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 12 April 2023

Community leaders of the Bhongweni community are optimistic after meeting Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku yesterday over their electricity woes which saw them appealing to deputy president Paul Mashatile for help...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...