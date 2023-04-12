‘Fort Hare suspect booked off sick on day of killing’
Vice-chancellor appeals for more arrests as five men appear over the murders of two university staffers
By Ziyanda Zweni - 12 April 2023
University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu says one of the university staff accused of murder was booked off sick on the day fleet manager Petrus Roets was shot and killed near Gonubie. ..
