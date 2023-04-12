×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding back to stage 5 until further notice

12 April 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Eskom has implement stage 5 load-shedding until further notice. File image
Eskom has implement stage 5 load-shedding until further notice. File image
Image: Gallo Image/ iStock

Eskom has plunged South Africans back to stage 5 load-shedding after minimal stages of blackouts over the Easter weekend.

The power utility implemented stage 5 load-shedding on Wednesday morning due to high demand.  

Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said:  “Due to higher than expected demand, stage 5 load-shedding continued from 5am until further notice. Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon [Wednesday],” she said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...