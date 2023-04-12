'Stop seeking validation from those who wish us failure': Malema preaches stability, as Joburg mayor faces the axe

EFF leader Julius Malema has lamented the lack of stability in Johannesburg, as mayor Thapelo Amad faces the axe, saying "we need to stop seeking validation from those who wish us failure".
Amad has been in the spotlight after he spoke during an interview about managing to secure a “prospect” of a R9.5bn loan to improve service delivery, which coalition partners, including MMC for finance Dada Morero, said they knew nothing about it.
The mayor's remarks sparked criticism from opposition parties. ActionSA tabled a motion of no confidence in Amad which is set to be debated later this month.
However, Malema said there is a need for stability.
“Stability is determined by the systems we implement to ensure things don't fall apart. Calling for resignation whenever your opponents or Twitter point out one mistake or two indicates personal instability.
“We need to stop seeking validation from those who wish us failure; it's a new thing we are trying to do and from time to time there will be gaps and we must close them if we are determined to make it work,” Malema said.
Although Malema did not specifically mention the motion of no confidence in Amad, ActionSA's Michael Beaumont challenged him to "ask your EFF Councillors when defending this mayor to raise their hands very high so that Joburg residents can see your willingness to compromise their city for your deal with the ANC".
Malema responded: "I'm not your friend, chief. Don't try your rubbish with me".
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Joburg council has had several motions of no confidence since the November 2021 municipal elections, resulting in three mayors in less than 18 months.
Speaking to TimesLIVE about the constant changes in the Johannesburg council, political analyst and Tshwane University of Technology lecturer Levy Ndou said residents would suffer the consequences of political instability.
Changes in political leadership led to a shift in service delivery budgets and stalled projects.
“Every political head who comes might want their own service delivery priorities, causing a change to the budget. When these things are happening the citizens occupy the back seat.”
