ANC MP Anthea Ramolobeng, who visited the prison and watched the CCTV footage of the incident, said the fire broke out at 2.30am and was reported at 2.59am to an official.
The footage shows two men running towards the administrative block of the prison.
G4S audit and risk director Gert Beyleveld conceded that the fire was recorded at 2.30 but could not confirm why it was captured as 4am. Instead, he said the official on duty that night had been suspended then dismissed for not following procedures.
3. G4S confuses escapee figures
Monyante said during the 22-year existence of the prison, there had only been two escapes, including Bester’s. An inmate escaped from a hospital outside the prison, he said.
Three contradictions by G4S in Thabo Bester’s escape report exposed
The multinational security company was summoned to parliament to report on how the ‘Facebook rapist’ managed to escape from prison
Reporter
Image: Screenshot
Multinational security company G4S was caught out making contradictory statements to parliament when members gave details on the prison escape by Thabo Bester.
G4S was summoned to appear before the portfolio committee on justice on Wednesday to table a presentation on how the sophisticated and well-orchestrated escape took place.
After a 21-page presentation, members appear to have contradicted themselves and were pounced on by MPs.
1. G4S admitted Bester escaped after insisting he had died
G4S said the burnt body found in the Mangaung prison cell was Bester.
But they admitted they were wrong when it was confirmed that they received information that the DNA results did not match. According to G4S care and justice services director Cobus Groenewoud, the prison was informed in February this year by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) that it was suspected that Bester had escaped.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach asked Groenewoud why they “clung” to the statement that it was Bester in the cell.
“We were not primary investigators and did not have access to the prime evidence,” he said
2. G4S recorded the fire at 4am but was aware it had been reported two hours earlier
In their detailed timeline, G4S said the fire was recorded at 4am on May 3 2022 and that the body was declared dead an hour later. Police arrived at the scene after 6am, Mangaung Correctional Centre director Joseph Monyante said.
ANC MP Anthea Ramolobeng, who visited the prison and watched the CCTV footage of the incident, said the fire broke out at 2.30am and was reported at 2.59am to an official.
The footage shows two men running towards the administrative block of the prison.
G4S audit and risk director Gert Beyleveld conceded that the fire was recorded at 2.30 but could not confirm why it was captured as 4am. Instead, he said the official on duty that night had been suspended then dismissed for not following procedures.
3. G4S confuses escapee figures
Monyante said during the 22-year existence of the prison, there had only been two escapes, including Bester’s. An inmate escaped from a hospital outside the prison, he said.
Ramolobeng said three escapes had occurred.
“One was never traced or brought back. Who are those people who have escaped?” she asked.
Groenewoud said there was an escape in 2002. This was followed by Bester in May 2022 and the hospital escape in December 2022.
The sitting is expected to continue on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos