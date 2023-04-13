Five-year-old dies after Good Friday dog attack
Little boy with a bright future succumbs to his injuries in Frere Hospital
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 13 April 2023
A five-year-old boy has died in East London’s Frere Hospital after being attacked by two large mixed-breed dogs outside his home on Good Friday...
Five-year-old dies after Good Friday dog attack
Little boy with a bright future succumbs to his injuries in Frere Hospital
A five-year-old boy has died in East London’s Frere Hospital after being attacked by two large mixed-breed dogs outside his home on Good Friday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos