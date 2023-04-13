An inmate who was at Mangaung prison the day Thabo Bester made his daring escape has given a blow-by-blow account of what he saw, while under-fire security company G4S shared a timeline of events on that fateful day.
Bester was initially believed to have died in a fire in his cell on May 3 2022 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), but questions soon emerged on the circumstances around this. Nearly a year later, correctional services confirmed that the person found in the cell was not Bester and had died before being smuggled into the prison.
G4S had until Wednesday's appearance before the justice and correctional services portfolio committee maintained that it was Bester who died in the fire. They then backtracked during the heated two-day session in parliament.
A masked inmate on Thursday gave his version of events in an interview with the SABC.
He said there was a hive of activity outside Bester's cell on the night before his escape.
“They [officials] were busy going up and down, I heard footsteps and doors being opened and closed. So what we didn't hear was the sound of the explosion, some of the officials said there was an explosion, but I didn't hear the explosion.
Inmate, G4S give detailed accounts of day of Thabo Bester's escape
Reporter
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Gallo Images
An inmate who was at Mangaung prison the day Thabo Bester made his daring escape has given a blow-by-blow account of what he saw, while under-fire security company G4S shared a timeline of events on that fateful day.
Bester was initially believed to have died in a fire in his cell on May 3 2022 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), but questions soon emerged on the circumstances around this. Nearly a year later, correctional services confirmed that the person found in the cell was not Bester and had died before being smuggled into the prison.
G4S had until Wednesday's appearance before the justice and correctional services portfolio committee maintained that it was Bester who died in the fire. They then backtracked during the heated two-day session in parliament.
A masked inmate on Thursday gave his version of events in an interview with the SABC.
He said there was a hive of activity outside Bester's cell on the night before his escape.
“They [officials] were busy going up and down, I heard footsteps and doors being opened and closed. So what we didn't hear was the sound of the explosion, some of the officials said there was an explosion, but I didn't hear the explosion.
“In the morning, the late morning at around 4, I saw the officials coming out ... Later on we saw the DCS members, the two nurses [and then] at past 11, we saw police.
“The officials told us Bester burnt himself inside the cell, he committed suicide. But what surprised us is how, because inside the cell, there is no electric plug. They don't allow matches to light, cigarettes to smoke. So that was surprising [as to] how he managed to burn himself."
The masked prisoner went on to say: “We asked ourselves how because that guy was living the best life. He was someone who had everything he wanted — I mean he got the best treatment wherever he went".
G4S, meanwhile, gave a timeline of the sequence of events on the day of Bester's escape in its presentation to the committee:
May 2 2022
MAY 3 2022
MAY 4 2022
MAY 5 2022
MAY 6 2022
MAY 8 2022
The company also insisted it complied with the police's criminal investigation, as well as judicial inspectorate for correctional services' (JICS) independent investigation.
Inspecting judge of correctional services Edwin Cameron on Thursday told the portfolio committee that G4S had been alerted that the body found in cell 35 was not Bester's back in November 2022.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos