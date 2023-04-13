×

News

LISTEN | Nahoon's wild bird rescuer shares her journey

By Daron Mann - 13 April 2023
There are 500,000 dogs and cats in Buffalo City and they wreak havoc on wildlife. Mandy Seymour is rescuing wild birds but her own four cats have to be kept at bay.
Image: SUPPLIED

Animals in BCM may be wounded, or in danger of being shot or mauled by domestic predators , but there are individuals, many of them women, who will rescue, treat and rehabilitate these endangered species.

Daron Mann talks to Nahoon’s bridal specialist and bird rescuer, Mandy Seymour about how she found herself sharing her bedroom with four rescued wild birds. Seymour, 33, and her husband Dean Knox, an environmental activist, are on a new journey across the urban frontier into the world of BCM wildlife. 

In this episode, Mandy goes through her lived experience with the birds, how they think, behave, imprint, and respond in a protected space. 

