Opposition attacks Bhisho’s high wage bill
Legislature collapsing while over half of budget spent on paying expensive workforce, says Bhanga
Premium
By Aphiwe De Klerk - 13 April 2023
The postponement of a workshop for Bhisho politicians sparked fresh scrutiny and criticism of the provincial legislature, with the official opposition calling for speaker Helen Sauls-August to be held accountable...
Opposition attacks Bhisho’s high wage bill
Legislature collapsing while over half of budget spent on paying expensive workforce, says Bhanga
The postponement of a workshop for Bhisho politicians sparked fresh scrutiny and criticism of the provincial legislature, with the official opposition calling for speaker Helen Sauls-August to be held accountable...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos