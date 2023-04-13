A packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court saw the arrival of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana flanked by heavily armed police. Magudumana was wearing a mask and a green Nike hoody which covered her face.
Reporters jockeyed to take a snap of the now notorious influencer after being deported from Tanzania earlier in the morning.
Magudumana faces a slew of charges, including multiple charges of murder, aiding and abetting an escape, violation of bodies and fraud.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Masked Dr Nandipha arrives in court flanked by armed police
