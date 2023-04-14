BCM mulls sharp electricity tariff hike
Proposed increase of 18.65% on July 1 may still change, 'depending on inputs from residents'
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 14 April 2023
Buffalo City Metro residents are in for a bleak winter if the city hikes its electricity tariffs by 18.65% come the new financial year on July 1. ..
BCM mulls sharp electricity tariff hike
Proposed increase of 18.65% on July 1 may still change, 'depending on inputs from residents'
Buffalo City Metro residents are in for a bleak winter if the city hikes its electricity tariffs by 18.65% come the new financial year on July 1. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos