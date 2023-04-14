Deputy transport minister urges aviation industry leaders to help in transforming the sector

The deputy minister of transport, Nkosinathi Mangcu, challenged experts and role players in the South African aviation sector to throw their weight behind its transformation.
The deputy minister of transport, Nkosinathi Mangcu, challenged experts and role players in the South African aviation sector to throw their weight behind its transformation.
Mangcu delivered the keynote address at this year's South African Civil Aviation Authority National Aviation Conference in Houghton, Johannesburg on Friday.
He told the group that transformation in the industry is not where it should be in terms of representation. “For example, as of February 28, the license statistics indicate that female pilots' licences in all categories stand at 847 Africans, 86 coloureds, 72 Indians and 1,038 whites,” he said.
Mangcu said regarding the male pilot licences in all categories, even more work needed to be done since 1,683 are Africans, 368 are coloured, 381 are Indian and 12,407 are white.
“Of total representation only 4,303 in all categories are women, while in the category that includes aircraft maintenance engineers just 2,260 are females.”
Mangcu indicated that some progress had been made but there is much work to be done to achieve an aviation landscape that does justice to the potential of all population groups in the country.
“I therefore encourage everyone in this industry to throw their weight behind the transformation agenda and to help towards the creation of a pipeline of aviation experts for the future while assisting job creation for our talented young people.”
Under the theme “Reimagining the Future of Aviation Safety and Security within the Transport Sector”, this event on the annual aviation calendar is in its fifth year.
It is aimed at providing a platform between the authority and the industry to share knowledge for mutual enrichment and collaboration, and to advance safety and security within the air transport sector.
“In aviation, we look at accidents and incidents figures which are subject to numerous factors and we need to gauge whether we make a difference in terms of the number of safe landings.
“I would like to take this opportunity today to encourage all the aviation safety and security experts by saying 'yes, your efforts are paying off,” said Mangcu.
He said if they look at the overwhelming numbers of safe take-offs that culminate in safe landings, from many people who surge through airports doors from other countries to “our country and from city to city and the many happy hours spent by weekend warriors flying around the country, we know that we are doing something right”.
Mangcu said it was safety and security compliance assisted by the sustained efforts of the regulator that has resulted in the “sterling” results of airline aviation safety in South Africa.
The industry experts are expected to engage in various panel discussions. Some of the conversation topics will include:
