Eskom working around the clock to avoid higher stages of load-shedding

Eskom says it is working around the clock to avoid higher stages of load-shedding, but the system remains under severe pressure.
The power utility said there was a high possibility that load-shedding will continue to be implemented at varying stages this weekend.
“The cold front expected this weekend is anticipated to further increase the demand for electricity, adding to the capacity constraints, especially at evening peak hours from 5pm until 9pm.
“This can be alleviated if all consumers switch off heating and high-consumption appliances during the peak hours.”
On Friday, Eskom announced load-shedding would be reduced to stage 5 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday due to lower weekend demand.
It said stage 6 load-shedding would then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.
“Apart from other generation challenges, the current situation is worsened by the loss of four major units which are on extended outages. Units 1, 2 and 3 of Kusile power station are currently offline as a result of the failure of the Unit 1 flue gas duct on October 22 2022.”
Eskom said work was under way to bring these units back online from November 2023.
“Unit 1 at Koeberg power station is currently on a long-term outage for maintenance and refuelling as well as the replacement of the steam generators and is expected to return to service on August 6,” it said.
The power utility said the unavailability of the three units at Kusile and the unit at Koeberg had removed 3,080MW of capacity from the grid. This was equivalent to three stages of load-shedding.
“Eskom continues to drive generation recovery initiatives which are aimed at preventing the current performance from deteriorating in the short term and improving the overall performance of the generation fleet in the long-term.”
There had been some improvements recently, including several power stations achieving an energy availability factor of 70% in March as well as the suspension of load-shedding on some days, it said.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
