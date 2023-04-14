Hudson Park sports facility ransascked
Dashwood Park suffers R1.2m damage as doors, windows, cables, geysers, taps, light fittings stolen
By Sivenathi Gosa - 14 April 2023
A Hudson Park High School sports facility was broken into and vandalised over the Easter weekend, causing damage estimated at R1.2m...
