Convicted murder and rapist Thabo Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.
Here is that appearance in pictures:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IN PICTURES | Re-arrested Thabo Bester appears in court
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Convicted murder and rapist Thabo Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.
Here is that appearance in pictures:
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos