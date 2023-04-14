On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman takes us through the foundation’s mission to negotiate the release of South African Paramedic, Gerco van Deventer, who was kidnapped in Libya in 2017 and later sold to al-Qaeda terrorists in Mali.
The foundation this week sent an intermediary to Mali to negotiate the release of van Deventer.
In this episode, Sooliman said the abductors had requested a $3m dollars (R54m) ransom , however through their intermediaries, they managed to negotiate and lower it to $500, 000 (R9m). Listen for more.
DispatchLIVE
LISTEN | Gift of the Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of SA man
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
