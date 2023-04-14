×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding reduced due to lower weekend demand

14 April 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Eskom said over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.
Eskom said over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.
Image: 123RF/ rclassenlayouts/ File photo.

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday due to lower weekend demand.

Eskom said stage 6 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Sunday followed by stage 6 load-shedding until 5am on Monday.”

The power utility's breakdowns are at 17,093MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,392MW.

Eskom said over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, two generating units at Camden power station were taken offline for repairs.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Tutuka and two units at Medupi power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court