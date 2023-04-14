Medical graduates urged to lead charge in overhauling health system
Eastern Cape health department’s Dr Mtandenki Xamlashe addresses newly qualified doctors and specialists at WSU ceremony
Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 14 April 2023
The Eastern Cape health department has welcomed the development of more medical specialists saying it boded well for the government’s planned National Health Insurance scheme...
Medical graduates urged to lead charge in overhauling health system
Eastern Cape health department’s Dr Mtandenki Xamlashe addresses newly qualified doctors and specialists at WSU ceremony
The Eastern Cape health department has welcomed the development of more medical specialists saying it boded well for the government’s planned National Health Insurance scheme...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos