Satawu accepts a one-year 7% wage increase in passenger bus sector

After lengthy and difficult salary negotiations, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it has accepted a one-year 7% wage increase for its members in the road passenger bus sector.
The union announced on Friday that the two parties signed an agreement proposed by the secretary-general of South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council two weeks ago.
“The negotiations were tough, to a point where we deadlocked, and we were more than ready to go on strike as it seemed like it was the only option left.
“The two parties have signed a salary wage increment of 7% for the year effective from the 1st of April 2023 to the 31st of March 2024,” said the union's spokesperson Amanda Tshemese.
The union had threatened the strike by bus drivers in the lead-up to the Easter weekend.
She said during the negotiations, the union was resolute and clear that it would not accept anything less than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) .
“We were and still maintain that anything below the inflation rate is not an increment — 7% is not enough. However, it is better than the 3% and 6% that was offered by the employers.”
Satawu said the provision of medical health insurance was a must and the union would not compromise.
This issue has been referred to the task team for further discussions and consideration, she said.
“The lowest-paid employee in the passenger sector is paid R7,800 a month. How do you expect an already underpaid worker to be able to afford medical aid? That is impossible. The safety of our members and workers always comes first.
“For example, let’s say our member is injured while on duty, what is going to happen to the employee? The employers must be reasonable in this matter. Our members and workers are working hard and are the ones bringing billions of rand to these companies daily.”
The union said it would keep its members and workers updated.
“We will make sure that it is dealt with as soon as possible as it is an emergency,” she said.
Satawu accepts a one-year 7% wage increase in passenger bus sector
