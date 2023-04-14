×

WATCH LIVE | Motsoaledi releases details on Bester travel documents

Scheduled for 10am

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2023

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday give more details on travel documents found with fugitive Thabo Bester upon his arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.  

