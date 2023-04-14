Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday give more details on travel documents found with fugitive Thabo Bester upon his arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Motsoaledi releases details on Bester travel documents
Scheduled for 10am
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday give more details on travel documents found with fugitive Thabo Bester upon his arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos