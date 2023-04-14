Xhosa warrior’s sacred gravesite targeted by vandals
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 14 April 2023
While the Eastern Cape provincial government is spending R500,000 revamping the sacred gravesite of legendary 19th-century amaXhosa warrior Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma at Ntaba kaNdoda mountain near Keiskammahoek, vandals and thieves keep raiding the site...
Xhosa warrior’s sacred gravesite targeted by vandals
While the Eastern Cape provincial government is spending R500,000 revamping the sacred gravesite of legendary 19th-century amaXhosa warrior Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma at Ntaba kaNdoda mountain near Keiskammahoek, vandals and thieves keep raiding the site...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos