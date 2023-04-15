×

News

KwaBhaca author nominated for national writing prize

Sister’s murder served as basis for story about woman escaping from gender-based violence

Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 15 April 2023

The death of his sister at the hands of her partner  and growing up an orphan inspired Abongile Ngqoleka to write and self-publish a book tackling social ills...

