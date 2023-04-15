Stranded Emahlubini residents fix old bridge
New low-lying structure built by municipality already buried in sand

By Lulamile Feni - 15 April 2023
The community of Emahlubini near Tsolo, which lost two boys when they drowned while crossing the river on their way back from school in 2022, has taken it upon themselves to fix its flood-damaged bridge, the only entry and exit point to the village...
