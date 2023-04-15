Young graduates ready to make mark in film industry
Intensive course helps open doors for creatives to develop sector in Eastern Cape
Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 15 April 2023
A group of 30 young graduates recently completed an intensive two-month programme covering every aspect of the film industry, from scriptwriting to pitching for funding...
Young graduates ready to make mark in film industry
Intensive course helps open doors for creatives to develop sector in Eastern Cape
A group of 30 young graduates recently completed an intensive two-month programme covering every aspect of the film industry, from scriptwriting to pitching for funding...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos