The ANC in the Eastern Cape said it is saddened by the death of education activist and Cosatu provincial chairperson Thabile Kunene who passed away on Saturday.
The party said Kunene, 52, passed away yesterday after a short illness.
Born in Ngqamakhwe, Kunene did his primary education at Xilinxa junior secondary school and furthered his education at Nyanga senior secondary school.
He did his tertiary education at Butterworth College of Education.
A qualified teacher, Kunene joined the ranks of the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP in the early 90s after an active role student politics, he later joined the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU).
“As a teacher, it is at this stage that his involvement in the organs of people’s power became more and more enhanced .This proved him not to be just a workerist but a true revolutionary siding with the oppressed and the poor,” the party said in the statement.
Having served as a teacher and later a principal at Gxulu junior secondary school, Kunene led at sub regional level in the ANC OR Tambo regional structures.
He led an ANC Branch and later led at the Sub regional level in the OR Tambo Region .
He was elected SADTU provincial chairperson in 2014 and was re-elected at the union's ninth provincial conference in 2017,a position he held until 2022.
He served as a Cosatu Provincial Chair since 2018 .
“Comrade Kunene was an activist for social transformation who understood that society progress through a class struggle and this was evident with him through his participation in the Mass Democratic Movement in various capacities.
“He dedicated his entire life in fighting for decent salaries and safe working conditions of workers in general and public servants in particular. He championed workers' shop floor struggles and spent his energy defending the gains of workers,” said the party.
DispatchLIVE
ANC mourns passing of Cosatu provincial chair Thabile Kunene
Image: SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK
The ANC in the Eastern Cape said it is saddened by the death of education activist and Cosatu provincial chairperson Thabile Kunene who passed away on Saturday.
The party said Kunene, 52, passed away yesterday after a short illness.
Born in Ngqamakhwe, Kunene did his primary education at Xilinxa junior secondary school and furthered his education at Nyanga senior secondary school.
He did his tertiary education at Butterworth College of Education.
A qualified teacher, Kunene joined the ranks of the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP in the early 90s after an active role student politics, he later joined the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU).
“As a teacher, it is at this stage that his involvement in the organs of people’s power became more and more enhanced .This proved him not to be just a workerist but a true revolutionary siding with the oppressed and the poor,” the party said in the statement.
Having served as a teacher and later a principal at Gxulu junior secondary school, Kunene led at sub regional level in the ANC OR Tambo regional structures.
He led an ANC Branch and later led at the Sub regional level in the OR Tambo Region .
He was elected SADTU provincial chairperson in 2014 and was re-elected at the union's ninth provincial conference in 2017,a position he held until 2022.
He served as a Cosatu Provincial Chair since 2018 .
“Comrade Kunene was an activist for social transformation who understood that society progress through a class struggle and this was evident with him through his participation in the Mass Democratic Movement in various capacities.
“He dedicated his entire life in fighting for decent salaries and safe working conditions of workers in general and public servants in particular. He championed workers' shop floor struggles and spent his energy defending the gains of workers,” said the party.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos