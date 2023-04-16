Here to stay: Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until further notice

Stage 6 load-shedding is here to stay.
Power utility Eskom announced on Sunday it will remain in place “until further notice”.
“Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 6 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.
“Breakdowns are currently at 17,481MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,657MW.
“Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Duvha and Medupi power stations were returned to service. In the same period, two generating units at Kriel, as well as one unit at Koeberg power stations were taken offline for repairs.
“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure these units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said in a statement.
TimesLIVE
