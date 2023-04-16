But Bateman said: “From the outset, the unit made it clear that it would not be led by reports and media speculation and rely solely on the objective facts and corroborated evidence.
“In a difficult and sometimes emotional meeting with the Kruger family, Adv Gerrie Nel set out in detail the various findings, which included analysis of the data from the sport watch Willem was wearing; the GPS data from his vehicle tracker; cellphone tower data; post-mortem findings; and affidavits from several people in the area on the night.
“On instruction of the family the unit will now focus on the private investigators that abused the trauma and desperation of a family to enrich themselves.
“Having said that, the unit must compliment Warrant Officer David Nhlapo who has done a sterling job and who has co-operated with the unit. His detective work, assisted by the unit, has driven the process and edged a painful investigation towards a conclusion.
“There are a few outstanding aspects of procedural nature that need to be included in the docket, as well as loose ends that will finalise the matter, and ready to be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority.”
TimesLIVE
No foul play in Groblersdal farmer Willem Kruger's death — AfriForum's private prosecution unit
Image: Facebook
Allegations of foul play in the death of Groblersdal farmer Willem Kruger, 29, whose body was found more than a week after he attended a bachelor party in Mpumalanga in November, appear to be unfounded, according to AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.
“In February Willem’s father, Tian, approached the unit for help to investigate the circumstances surrounding his son’s death. Willem disappeared on November 13 2022 after attending a bachelor party at a lodge near Morgenzon, Mpumalanga. Nine days later, his body was found inside his bakkie in the Vaal River,” said Barry Bateman, spokesperson for the private prosecution unit.
Several media reports speculated that his death was not an accident and that circumstances around his death had been covered up. Some of the evidence cited in these reports include that the keys of his submerged bakkie were recovered from the vehicle's floor and its handbrake was on with the gear lever in park mode. Investigators were quoted as saying the extent of the damage to the Hilux did not reflect the vehicle having been underwater for nine days.
TimesLIVE
