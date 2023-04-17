Big celebration to honour new deputy minister Burns-Ncamashe
King Sandile praises the prince for his advice and defence of the kingdom
By Lulamile Feni - 17 April 2023
AmaRharhabe King Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile and traditional leaders from across the country, as well as business people, politicians, and government leaders, celebrated the appointment as deputy minister of long-time royal spokesperson and adviser to the kingdom, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, saying there was no better choice than him...
