Fear grips KSD as yet another businessman is killed in cold blood

The Eastern Cape business sector suffered a further blow after another young businessman in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal area was gunned down in cold blood.
Mqanduli funeral parlour owner Siphe Vakele, 29, died in a hail of bullets after gunmen raided his home in Maqomeni village on Saturday, leaving residents and the business community and residents fearing for their lives.
On Monday, Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majoloa Nkohli confirmed the news and said police were investigating a case of murder.
“At about 9pm on Saturday police were summoned to a complaint of shooting at a house in Maqomeni location in Mqanduli.
“Police found the body of a man on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.”
Nkohli said they understood Vakele was in his house when he heard a noise in the garage and went to investigate.
“Moments later, one of the occupants of the house heard several gunshots and Vakele’s body was found lying in the passage. He was declared dead at the scene.”
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
The family said they were too distraught to speak to the media.
Vakele’s colleagues at the funeral parlour industry also declined to speak, saying they were in shock.
This is one of at least eight killings of business people in Mthatha and Mqanduli since March 2022.
In March 2022, popular Mthatha businessman Zwelinzima “PK” Dweba posted a photo of himself and fellow young businessman Lwazi Ntanta, who had just been gunned down in the town.
Five months later, on August 13 2022, Dweba himself became the victim of rising gun violence in Mthatha when he was shot dead.
Ntanta, an East London businessman, and his colleague Vulindlela Mtshatsha, were shot after their vehicle was attacked in Mthatha by unknown gunmen near the Kei Cash Spar, as they approached Nelson Mandela Drive.
Dweba, 40, was a club owner and businessman who many credited for building Mthatha’s entertainment industry with his clubs So What and Highness Lounge.
On December 3 2022, veteran Mthatha hotel owner and businessman Mkululi Skoni Kubukeli, 60, was murdered in Corhana.
Kubukeli was shot and killed at his latest business venture, the Le Pearl Grande Event and Entertainment Centre, alongside the R61 near Corhana village, about 5km outside Mthatha.
At the time of his death, he owned the Le Pearl Boutique Hotel in town as well as the entertainment centre.
He previously owned the Four Seasons Boutique in central Mthatha.
In April 22, three Mthatha businessmen — Jongikhaya Mapeyi and Luyolo Mvamve of Corhana as well as Mziwakhe Mbuti Makhabane of Sibangweni, who owned a fleet of taxis — were killed within minutes after sharing a birthday lunch celebration at Nando’s in Mthatha’s Savoy Park.
In July 2021, Eastern Cape taxi boss and Mqanduli shop owner Wiseman Phangiwonga Gxalathane, 65, was shot dead at his Thwalikhulu village home near Mqanduli.
In October 2019, Mthatha businessman and philanthropist Ivan Govender, 49, was shot dead in front of his wife Caroline, 46, and their seven-year-old twins, Raylin and Riley, while trying to defend a waitress against a gun-wielding man at a steakhouse in the Savoy shopping complex.
No arrests have been made in any of these cases.
KSD Mayor Nyaniso Nelani and the business sector leadership have been consistent in lashing out at the killings in the area.
“We strongly condemn the killings. We call upon law enforcement agencies to arrest those involved.
“These murders do not assist in the economic development of the area; instead they send shock waves abroad and chase investors away.
“We want a crime-free society where business people can invest and create job opportunities for our people.”
On February 14 people — including seven people in Qunu, and three in the nearby Thantseka village — were shot dead.
Seven family members were killed in Thantseka in November while four others were shot dead in Mqhekezweni.
Addressing ministers, deputy ministers, MECs, kings, queens, and police top brass at Mngqesha Great Place near Qonce, popular radio personality Putco Mafani said the Mthatha community was under siege from armed criminals and urged the government to do something.
“Traditional leaders in the Bhityi and Mqhekezweni area live in fear. The criminals even attack and rob traditional leaders in their palaces.
“This is serious — these guys have no respect, even for royals.”
Fear grips KSD as yet another businessman is killed in cold blood
