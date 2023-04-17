Playing the sax gives DJ Natz EFX a unique edge
Social media star in demand for corporate events and cruise ship entertainment
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 17 April 2023
When mentioning some of the top DJs produced in the Eastern Cape, the name of DJ Natz EFX will probably never make it onto the list of most music enthusiasts...
Playing the sax gives DJ Natz EFX a unique edge
Social media star in demand for corporate events and cruise ship entertainment
When mentioning some of the top DJs produced in the Eastern Cape, the name of DJ Natz EFX will probably never make it onto the list of most music enthusiasts...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos