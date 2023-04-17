SAA gets interim board chaired by Derek Hanekom

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday announced the appointment of an interim eight-member board of the South African Airways (SAA), chaired by former tourism minister Derek Hanekom.
Gordhan said the interim board, appointed effective from Saturday April 15, will serve until the introduction of strategic equity partner Takatso Consortium.
“The appointment of this interim board underscores our unwavering commitment to the success and stability of SAA,” said Gordhan.
He said the board’s exceptional experience and expertise would guide the airline towards a prosperous future in collaboration with the Takatso Consortium. The consortium is poised to acquire a 51% majority stake in SAA, with the transaction now undergoing regulatory review.
“We recognise the challenges SAA has faced in the past and the importance of learning from those experiences to ensure the airline’s future success.
“The government is resolute in demonstrating our dedication to restructuring SAA and revitalising state-owned enterprises, as part of our broader commitment to promoting economic growth and development.
“To support SAA in achieving its goals, we have put in place strategies and plans that align with the airline’s vision and objectives,” he said.
The department said former tourism minister Hanekom had a deep understanding of the aviation industry’s crucial role in promoting travel and economic growth.
“His experience in fostering collaboration between government and private sectors will be invaluable in guiding SAA through its restructuring and revitalisation. Additionally, his established network of industry leaders and influencers will enable SAA to forge strategic partnerships and alliances,” it said.
Other interim non-executive directors are Fathima Gany, Fundi Sithebe, Mahlubi Mazwi, Adv Johannes Weapond, Clarissa Appana and Dumisani Sangweni. Prof John Lamola was retained as an interim non-executive director while serving as interim CEO.
The ministry said the appointees boasted expertise across various fields, including aviation, chartered accounting, corporate financial management, legal, human resources, economics, public policy, investment, and transactions.
The ministry said the primary focus areas of the interim board encompassed providing strategic leadership to the transitional management team and overseeing the integration of Takatso Consortium.
“The interim board remains dedicated to tackling key priorities, including implementing cost-saving measures, expanding route networks, elevating customer satisfaction, and expediting all requisite regulatory preparations to ensure a seamless transition as the Takatso Consortium assumes its role as the majority shareholder,” the ministry said.
