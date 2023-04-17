SUV Challenge touches lives and highlights beauty of Eastern Cape
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 17 April 2023
Siyavuya Mbethe’s dream, through his well-known annual Eastern Cape SUV Challenge, is to expose the beauty of the Eastern Cape to tourists, boost the economy, while promoting road safety and reaching out to underprivileged areas...
SUV Challenge touches lives and highlights beauty of Eastern Cape
Siyavuya Mbethe’s dream, through his well-known annual Eastern Cape SUV Challenge, is to expose the beauty of the Eastern Cape to tourists, boost the economy, while promoting road safety and reaching out to underprivileged areas...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos